The Last Of Us' Showrunner Wants Viewers To Be Affected By The Deaths Of Even Minor Characters

As "The Last of Us" was approaching release, some fans were concerned about the way deaths would be portrayed in the series, thanks to an interview that showrunner Craig Mazin did for the New Yorker in December. He said, "Watching a person die, I think, ought to be much different than watching pixels die." While this quote seemed to imply that video game deaths seem less meaningful than deaths in movies and television, Mazin later clarified to The Washington Post that he was discussing NPCs, or non-player characters; their deaths have less emotional weight, though in "The Last of Us" games, even NPC enemies have their moments of humanity and pain (via VG247).

And while his initial quote may have seemed dismissive of minor character deaths in the game, it nevertheless bodes well for what he plans for the series. After all, it implies that he views even NPCs as characters that can be developed more fully. He told The Post, "I don't think anybody playing 'The Last of Us' — maybe there was somebody, but I can't imagine — were feeling the impact of random hunters or FEDRA [Federal Disaster Response Agency] officers that you're having to get through to get to the other side of the gameplay," he said. "For us, with the show, we want you to feel everybody's death. Everybody."

The deaths of major characters were so important and well done in the game; it's no more than the bare minimum for the TV show if it wants to be a decent adaptation. "I think when we're talking about the deaths of main characters, those were handled so beautifully in the game, and I felt them tremendously," Mazin said. "If we can equal the emotions and impact that those deaths had in the game in the show, I will be thrilled."

The rest of the first game's plot should be covered in the next eight episodes releasing Sundays at 9 p.m., so fans will have to see how that looks going forward.