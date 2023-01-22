M3GAN Star Allison Williams Parodies The Film On Saturday Night Live

It hasn't even been a month since its release and "M3GAN" is already becoming a pop culture icon. The Gerard Johnstone-directed science fiction horror film follows a roboticist named Gemma (Allison Williams) who develops an artificial intelligence doll named M3GAN to befriend and look after her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who recently lost her parents. But things take a downward spiral when M3GAN takes her protective instincts a bit too far.

With its assortment of memorable kills, cheeky social commentary and even a TikTok-worthy dance number, "M3GAN" has managed to stand out from typical dreary horror titles by employing a level of camp into its story that allowed the film to maintain a self-awareness sorely missing in the genre. And that distinct quality has helped the film win big amongst audiences and critics, with a stellar 94% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and a current worldwide box office gross of over $124 million and counting (via Box Office Mojo).

Such a setup makes the film the perfect subject for parody and spoofs. While we can expect plenty of such parodies to pop up overtime, "Saturday Night Live" has seemed to jump on the opportunity right away, with a hilarious skit that features a surprise appearance from one of the film's stars, Allison Williams.