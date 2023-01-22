M3GAN Star Allison Williams Parodies The Film On Saturday Night Live
It hasn't even been a month since its release and "M3GAN" is already becoming a pop culture icon. The Gerard Johnstone-directed science fiction horror film follows a roboticist named Gemma (Allison Williams) who develops an artificial intelligence doll named M3GAN to befriend and look after her niece Cady (Violet McGraw), who recently lost her parents. But things take a downward spiral when M3GAN takes her protective instincts a bit too far.
With its assortment of memorable kills, cheeky social commentary and even a TikTok-worthy dance number, "M3GAN" has managed to stand out from typical dreary horror titles by employing a level of camp into its story that allowed the film to maintain a self-awareness sorely missing in the genre. And that distinct quality has helped the film win big amongst audiences and critics, with a stellar 94% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and a current worldwide box office gross of over $124 million and counting (via Box Office Mojo).
Such a setup makes the film the perfect subject for parody and spoofs. While we can expect plenty of such parodies to pop up overtime, "Saturday Night Live" has seemed to jump on the opportunity right away, with a hilarious skit that features a surprise appearance from one of the film's stars, Allison Williams.
M3GAN 2.0 could be a glimpse of what's to come
Season 48, Episode 10 of the long-running sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live" saw Aubrey Plaza host and star in a playful homage to "M3GAN." The sketch, a fictional trailer for the "M3GAN" sequel, "M3GAN 2.0," chooses to address how the character became a gay icon for many. We see "M3GAN," played by Plaza, having fun with a group of men at a gay bar until Allison Williams stops the party, trying to urge the partiers that the doll is dangerous. But after the bar's patrons compliment Williams for her appearance in the HBO series "Girls," she drops her concerns and gleefully joins in the fun. The sketch acts as a perfect send-up to the film, with the inclusion of the "Get Out" star only adding to its credibility.
While the 'SNL" sketch was made purely for laughs, we wouldn't be surprised if some of these idea may find their way in the announced "M3GAN" sequel. Along with the fact that the sequel's current title is "M3GAN 2.0," the idea of the character being a new icon for the LGBTQIA+ community is one that hasn't been lost on the film's creative team, who are proud to see such reception (via Comic Book Resources). And if we can take the appearance of Aubrey Plaza, who also starred in the 2019 remake of "Child's Play," with any weight, then hopefully a duel between "M3GAN" and Chucky also isn't too unfathomable either.