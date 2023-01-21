Why Yellowstone's Danny Huston Says Dan Jenkins Has A Moral Compass

Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) spends two seasons on "Yellowstone" trying to build a new development on the land adjacent to the Yellowstone ranch, teaming up with Thomas Rainwater to try to take down the legendary Duttons. But Jenkins, an outsider from California, doesn't realize what kind of game he's playing and what the rules are, which ultimately leads to his death at the hands of John Dutton. In an interview posted to the Paramount Network website, Huston described his character as "a fish out of water," and also someone who loves the romanticism of the American West and wants to find a way to sell it to the urban consumer.

According to an interview with JoBlo, Huston got involved in the show after falling in love with the script, which he called "exquisite," "epic," and "kaleidoscopic." He also said he felt drawn to the project because it never feels like television but rather like a big film production that just happens to be episodic. Truly, the scope and cinematography of "Yellowstone" does feel more like film than television.

Dan Jenkins becomes a formidable villain, but he's also not pure evil. His character is a little more complex than that and probably couldn't stoop to some of the levels that the Duttons do. According to Huston, Jenkins has a moral compass, unlike some of the others who have taken on the Duttons in hopes of winning the Yellowstone.