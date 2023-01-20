The Avatar Ride At Walt Disney World Contained The Way Of Water Easter Eggs All Along

James Cameron has been planning his "Avatar" universe for quite some time, so it's probably not surprising to learn that some of the "Avatar" spin-offs already in existence have easter eggs that hint about the franchise's future.

One of those places? "Avatar: Flight of Passage," a ride that opened in Walt Disney World in 2017. The 3D immersion flight simulator bobs and weaves as it allows you to jump into the body of a Navi and ride on the back of a Banshee through the beautiful world of Pandora. Canonically, so to speak, the entire experience takes place before the events of "Avatar." That surely means that it's not hiding any spoilers — right?

So one would think. But James Cameron is a crafty guy — the GOAT, if you will — and as we mentioned, he's a master of preplanning. The four-year gap between the ride opening and the release of "Avatar: the Way of Water" didn't stop Disney Imagineers from slipping various references to future Avatar films into the ride. A recent interview with Cameron confirms which creatures managed to make their way to the ride proper.