Stephen King Adaptation The Boogeyman Is Heading To Theaters

The forthcoming Stephen King adaptation, "The Boogeyman," was originally envisioned as a direct-to-streaming movie, but will instead debut in theaters later this year, signaling a change of plans from 20th Century Studios.

"The Boogeyman" is based on a short story by prolific horror author Stephen King in which a man goes to a therapy session and describes how all three of his children died at the hands of an unseen monster. The movie will differ, focusing on a teenage girl and her younger sister who are tormented by the Boogeyman after their psychologist father encounters an unruly patient — perhaps the man from the original story — in the wake of their mother's death. The film will star Chris Messina, Sophie Thatcher, David Dastmalchian, Vivien Lyra Blair, Madison Hu, and Marin Ireland.

Produced by 21 Laps ("Stranger Things") and directed by Rob Savage, "The Boogeyman" was originally intended to release on Hulu, a subsidiary of 20th Century parent company Disney. But strong initial reactions to the horror film have caused a change of plans.