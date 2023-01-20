If You're Waiting For A Big Abby's Mother Reveal On Night Court, Have Faith

The following article contains general spoilers for "Night Court."

Now that fans have met Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), it's time for "Night Court" to start digging deeper into the perky and fair justice's background. We're learning bits and pieces about her past and present as the show's first two episodes play out; that she has a long-distance fiancé, that she was close to her dad — and that, over time, he lost contact with many of his work friends, but they all loved him and carried happy memories of him.

Thanks to Abby's reminiscing, we know the late Judge Harry T. Stone (Harry Anderson) turned out to be a very good pop, even though he had a complicated personal background. Not only did he share his love of magic with his daughter, he told her all about his buddies on the night court, including Dan Fielding (John Larroquette). Abby easily recognizes Dan upon meeting him, saying that she'd seen him in pictures her father had.

But there are still a few Abby-related mysteries left to be revealed. Chief among them – Who's her mom? When the original "Night Court" left the airwaves, Harry was single, after all. It turns out that this is a mystery that "Night Court" fans won't have to agonize over for too much longer. All they need is to have a little faith.