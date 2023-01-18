Night Court Reveals What Happened To Judge Harry Stone In The Revival Series

Most people don't need to be told that the justice system isn't exactly the most fun topic of conversation. From the almost immediate disdain when one gets a jury summons to the stress when a police officer pulls you over for speeding, entanglements with the law usually aren't a place for great comedy. This is even more so if one is ever brought before a judge, and one doesn't need to be a fan of "Judge Judy" to know that people have to be on their best behavior when standing before a black-robed figure wielding a gavel. Unless, that is, the topic of conversation is "Night Court."

Freshly minted, the brand new "Night Court" series is a reboot of a classic sitcom that premiered in 1984. Both "Night Court" series take place in a courtroom setting in New York City, though what makes this show different from other legal-focused affairs is that "Night Court" — like the name implies — covers the graveyard shift. This means that the stories and cases are usually zany misadventures featuring colorful characters.

Of course, it takes somebody special to preside over such a courtroom, and the new "Night Court" lets Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) have a tremendous amount of fun, despite the lofty and often humorless role. Fans of the original "Night Court" will remember the judge who held sway in that courtroom, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson), and Abby is his daughter. As such, the new "Night Court" has finally established what happened to Judge Harry.