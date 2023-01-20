Cobra Kai To Land Its Final Crane Kick With Season 6 (& Why It's The Right Time)

The news was shared via Tudum as well. On Hayden Schlossberg's official Twitter account, he shared a statement in the tweet written by himself and his "Cobra Kai" co-creators Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz. The creators stated "Our day one goal with 'Cobra Kai' has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement." The showrunners then added "The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger."

Although this is bittersweet news for fans, the need to end the program while the quality is still strong ensures maximum watchability. But the team also provided hints at what is to come for the future of the "Karate Kid" universe. After calling the show's fandom the "BEST on the planet," the writers then promised how they hoped to continue telling stories within the saga in the future. They concluded by reaffirming, "Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies."

The creative team already knows how the series will end, which they revealed before Season 5 premiered in the late summer of 2022. Schlossberg also shared how he and the other showrunners would call it quits before they ever stopped enjoying it.