Cobra Kai's Creators Already Know How The Series Will End

With the show's fifth season debuting on September 9, creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg revealed to Deadline that the next round would be a wild one. "Season 4 everyone knew that we were heading toward a tournament — Season 5, no one knows where we are headed," Hurwitz said. "We do, because we already made it. There's a lot of insanity; if you're a fan of the franchise, maybe some familiar faces show up, maybe not; there's going to be a lot of karate."

It's good to know they'll be checking the karate quota, given how things ended last time. With Miyagi-Do on the backfoot and Cobra Kai — now under the management of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — branching out, the battle for All-Valley dominance is bigger than ever. Whoever wins, it'll be one step closer to ending this epic saga. They only question is, of course, just how many steps will it take?

"We have an end in mind," Schlossberg admitted — and presumably one that goes through car wax, and bonsai trees like you wouldn't believe. "How many seasons it takes to get there, we don't know. We're enjoying making it so much."

The creators of "Cobra Kai" are undoubtedly the best (hold it) around for karate-based drama, but everyone has their limits. Thankfully Schlossberg has acknowledged they won't go beyond theirs. While they do have a handful of seasons currently planned out, they also promised that they'll definitely call it quits before they ever stop enjoying the show. Hopefully, that'll be a long time away.