Cobra Kai's Creators Already Know How The Series Will End
Like it or not, all good shows have to tap out eventually. That's not always a bad thing, of course. Some of our most binge-worthy favorites have delivered their greatest moments in the final round. One contender that could end the same way is "Cobra Kai," the show that expanded on "The Karate Kid" franchise and came back fighting by having absolutely no reason to be as good (or addictive) as it is.
As it continues to improve with every season, the question is what the final showdown looks like and who will be on which side. Trying to figure it out would be something only a true sensei could accomplish. Let's not forget "Cobra Kai" has shocked us with unthinkable alliances, iconic comebacks, and mind-blowing betrayals so far. Who knows what their next move could be? While fans are wondering how or when the last blow will strike for this beloved series, it seems the brains behind it already have it all mapped out ... kind of.
Cobra Kai creators have seen the end, they just don't know how to get there
With the show's fifth season debuting on September 9, creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg revealed to Deadline that the next round would be a wild one. "Season 4 everyone knew that we were heading toward a tournament — Season 5, no one knows where we are headed," Hurwitz said. "We do, because we already made it. There's a lot of insanity; if you're a fan of the franchise, maybe some familiar faces show up, maybe not; there's going to be a lot of karate."
It's good to know they'll be checking the karate quota, given how things ended last time. With Miyagi-Do on the backfoot and Cobra Kai — now under the management of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) — branching out, the battle for All-Valley dominance is bigger than ever. Whoever wins, it'll be one step closer to ending this epic saga. They only question is, of course, just how many steps will it take?
"We have an end in mind," Schlossberg admitted — and presumably one that goes through car wax, and bonsai trees like you wouldn't believe. "How many seasons it takes to get there, we don't know. We're enjoying making it so much."
The creators of "Cobra Kai" are undoubtedly the best (hold it) around for karate-based drama, but everyone has their limits. Thankfully Schlossberg has acknowledged they won't go beyond theirs. While they do have a handful of seasons currently planned out, they also promised that they'll definitely call it quits before they ever stop enjoying the show. Hopefully, that'll be a long time away.