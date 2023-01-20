Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Has The Sweetest Words On Oscar Frontrunner Angela Bassett

It's hard to imagine anyone ever having an unkind word for screen legend Angela Bassett, whose portrayal of Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her the Golden Globe for best supporting actress, as well as a Critic's Choice Award in the same category. These two wins have made her a frontrunner for an Oscar; an impressive accomplishment, particularly for a performance in a comic book superhero movie.

Still, it's good to see "Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler voice such sweet and heartfelt sentiments about the iconic movie and television star, and his words probably reflect how many other filmmakers who have worked with Bassett over the years feel about her.

The remarks came backstage at the "A Taste of Sundance" event in January 2023, where Coogler received the Variety Visionary Award for his directorial work since his film, "Fruitvale Station," won the day at Sundance a decade ago.