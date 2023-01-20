Reed Hastings Steps Down As Netflix CEO (But Will This Change Slow The Cancelation Ax?)

Co-founder of streaming juggernaut Netflix Reed Hastings has decided to step down as CEO after over two decades, as reported by Fortune. He will stay on as executive chairman.

Hastings and Marc Randolph founded Netflix in 1997, back when the company just shipped out DVDs to people's homes. While Randolph initially took on the role of CEO, Hastings soon replaced him, and in July 2020, a time when Netflix was struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ted Sarandos was promoted to co-CEO alongside him and Greg Peters was named COO. Peters will now take Hastings' place as co-CEO alongside Sarandos.

Now that Hastings appears to be taking a more passive role at the company, many might be wondering what this means for the average consumer. A major complaint some people have about Netflix is its brutal cancellations of shows that fail to sufficiently perform, but is Hastings stepping down likely to change this recent trend?