If Netflix Implodes, It Will Have Only Itself To Blame

The past couple of years have not been good for Netflix. The streaming service that changed the course of entertainment over the past decade now finds itself bleeding subscribers, watching its stock crater, and visibly flailing to find new footing in the media space it helped create.

Netflix is still not without its successes, but they are fewer and farther between, and the list of failures keeps on growing. In April 2022, Big Red announced that it had, for the first time in a decade, seen a net loss of subscribers during a fiscal quarter. It continued to bleed for the next several months and didn't begin to recover until October (via CNN). At one point, as reported by The Wall Street Journal, the company lost $50 billion in a single day, a figure so large it can only be measured in the abstract. It's speculated that the rebound late last year was only due to "Stranger Things 4."

Ultimately, Netflix climbed to the top of the media business only to find itself balanced perilously on the edge of a precipice. Like the dog who catches the mail truck, Netflix has no idea what to do with its position of dominance in the industry. But how did this happen?

The truth is, Netflix is a victim of its own short-sighted practices. In pursuit of recreating the lightning in a bottle of "Stranger Things," "Squid Game," and other unprecedentedly massive hits, the streamer seems to have forgotten how TV builds an audience in the first place. It cancels shows before they can develop, drops them all at once with little to no marketing, and frustrates subscribers by treating them as the enemy. If Netflix has a Humpty Dumpty-style fall, it will have only itself to blame.