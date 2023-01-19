Octavia Spencer Opens Up About Typecasting Troubles After The Help

Octavia Spencer sat down with Marc Maron for the January 19, 2023, episode of "WTF with Marc Maron," where she gave listeners an overview of her career, her artistry, her relationship with the industry, and how it's changed over the years. In the back half of the episode, Maron and Spencer got to talking about "The Help" and what impact it had on Spencer's trajectory, with Maron presuming that everything must have changed for her following that film.

Spencer confessed that it wasn't exactly the case, at least not as fast and easily as one might assume, given the Oscar of it all. "Because this is where we get back to the typecasting, where people wanted to see you a certain way," she said at around the 67-minute mark of her interview. The actress revealed that, after "The Help" had become an Academy Award-winning hit, she and her then-agent and current producing partner Brian Clisham made an active decision to turn down the myriad similar, yet underwhelming, roles that came her way.

"I just played the best maid role written. And if they're going to keep bringing those to me we're going to have to keep saying no. Like, what's different about this maid than the one [I just played]?" Spencer told Maron. "What I felt is that people don't have any imagination," the actress added, noting how important it was to not allow herself to be seen only in the way people already saw her.