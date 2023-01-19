The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge Is Down For A Tanya-Centered Prequel (She Just Wants Someone Else To Ask)

In the summer of 2021, Mike White and HBO brought audiences the inaugural season of "The White Lotus." The comedy-drama series centers on the titular hotel chain, where its various guests watch as their relaxing getaways transform into hectic, increasingly uncomfortable nightmares. The hotel workers aren't off the hook either, being caught up in the chaos in one way or another. Of course, this engaging premise wouldn't be nearly as effective as it has turned out to be without a stellar cast behind it. It goes without saying that Jennifer Coolidge (who avoids watching the show) has proven one of the foremost fan favorites of the bunch.

On "The White Lotus," Coolidge takes on the role of Tanya McQuoid: a woman with a troubled past that is doing her best to heal and find some semblance of peace. She first appeared during the first season, and unlike her fellow Season 1 stars, she returned for Season 2. However, by the time that batch of episodes ended, it couldn't have been more clear that Tanya's time in the spotlight was over. In the Season 2 finale, "Arrivederci," she met her end after falling off the side of a yacht and hitting her head, concluding her "White Lotus" tenure rather unceremoniously. Then again, perhaps we haven't seen the last of Tanya after all.

Given the opportunity, Jennifer Coolidge would love to lead a Tanya-centric "White Lotus" prequel, but don't expect her to start campaigning for it.