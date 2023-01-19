Netflix's New Ad-Supported Tier May Have Been A Good Idea After All

Netflix has gone all in on its original programming over the years. While initial efforts like "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black" were once rarities for the streamer, Netflix has since gone on to produce a massive stable of content, including big-budget action films, Oscar-nominated awards darlings, and an increasing line-up of true crime series.

Still, with this major increase in shows and movies exclusive to the streamer, Netflix has also been spending a lot more money to keep this constant stream of content coming in for its subscribers. Unfortunately, this has, in turn, led to regular increases in the cost of subscriptions for viewers as a result.

While many subscribers have taken the hit to their wallets with sighs of resignation, many Netflix users have chosen to instead cancel their memberships (via Time). This led the streamer to try out an ad-supported, lower-cost subscription tier. While many in the industry maligned the idea at first, it seems to be working out pretty well for Netflix so far.