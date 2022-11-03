Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Continues To Round Out Its Cast

Since Marvel Television launched in 2010, bite-sized Marvel stories have proven to be an indispensable addition to the entertainment juggernaut's output. But the variety of series has transformed dramatically since the first batch of Marvel shows, including "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which premiered on ABC in 2013. The second wave of series produced for Marvel, which included "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," and "Iron Fist," generated strong numbers for Netflix and led to crossover and spin-off series.

As Marvel's TV output continues to grow, the studio has hit its stride with Marvel Studios' slate of Disney+ series, the first batch of which premiered in 2021 as part of the MCU's Phase Four. As the first entry for Marvel's newest bloc of shows, "WandaVision" set a high bar, receiving both record viewership and numerous accolades. As part of Phase Five, Disney+ will debut the "WandaVision" spin-off "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" in 2023, and the series has begun to round out its cast.