Big Sky's Jensen Ackles Finally Divulges More Details As To Why Beau Left Houston

With three full seasons officially under its belt, ABC's Montana-set drama "Big Sky" remains one of the more original procedurals on the air. Yet somehow the series still feels like it's running well under the radar of the general public. Still, those who've made a point to check in with "Big Sky" over its first three seasons continue to be enamored with its tale of whip-smart private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbeury) and her ex-cop pal Jenny Hoyt (Kathyn Winnick) solving crimes in the vast Montana wilderness.

Those fans were surely over the moon when "Supernatural" alum Jensen Ackles turned up in the series Season 2 finale as Lewis and Clark County's new interim Sheriff Beau Arlen. The beloved actor thankfully stuck around for Season 3 of "Big Sky" as well, and has only further ingratiated himself to viewers, despite his character's backstory remaining a bit of a mystery. The character, of course, turned up as the new Sheriff after vacating a similar post in Houston, Texas. But it was never made entirely clear why Beau walked away from his Texas gig to begin with.

Though Beau's backstory still hasn't come entirely into focus on "Big Sky," allusions have been made that he likely got himself into a bit of trouble in Houston. And during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles filled in a little more of Beau's Houston troubles himself.