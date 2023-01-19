Scream Fans Think Scream 6 Will Be Different And Gorier Than Anything They've Seen Before
Do you like scary movies? These fans sure do. Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming film "Scream VI," the latest installment in the "Scream" franchise. The series debuted in 1996 with a film from Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven. In 2022, the beloved horror franchise was revived with the well-received "Scream" (or, as it is colloquially known for clarity's sake, "Scream V"). The creative team from that film has united for another terrifying adventure featuring stars Melissa Barrera ("In the Heights") and Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday"). "Scream" alums Hayden Panettiere (who featured in 2011's "Scream 4") and Courtney Cox (who has been in every "Scream" film so far) are also involved.
The hook of "Scream VI" isn't just that old heroes are coming back into the fold, however. As seen in the trailer, the meta-stalker Ghostface is now on the loose in New York City, hunting the protagonists with a single-minded vengeance that even bullets can't deter. In other words, it's "Scream VI: Ghostface Takes Manhattan." In all seriousness, the new trailer has sparked an excitement that will surely have many adding "Scream VI" to their 2023 watchlist. Many fans have taken to the comments section of the film's trailer to gush about how amazing this revamp of the franchise is set to be. Here's what they've been saying.
Fans are loving the new locale
Normally, the YouTube comments section of a trailer for a female-led franchise film is a horror story in itself. Thankfully, the response to the new trailer for "Scream VI" has been hugely positive. Many seem very interested in the sequel's unique city setting. "Okay i'm super excited!!!," wrote one fan. "I totally love the previous parts, but in the end we'll get something a little different, not just the crime in someone's house. Big city, a lot of people. It'll be great! Can't wait for march!" Some other fans feel that the change of scene is just one of the many aspects of "Scream VI" that will reinvent the franchise. "There definitely does seem to be something different about this one (maybe it's just cause of the setting)," wrote another user, "either way this looks awesome and I'm seriously hyped."
Another commenter elaborated on this new feeling, writing that the trailer "has a darker, more sinister tone" compared to "Scream V." They added that they "love the vibe of this trailer." Someone else in the comments section praised Kevin Williamson, the father of the entire "Scream" franchise, who has participated in every iteration to date. "Kevin Williamson was right," they wrote, "this feels like a completely new 'Scream' movie. The creepiness, the returning characters and ghostface looks his best yet." It's true that Ghostface looks more menacing than ever in this exhilarating trailer. With one of the largest cities in the world at his mercy, "Scream VI" will surely be the bloodiest film in the franchise.