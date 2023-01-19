Chris Hemsworth's Extraction Sequel Is Hitting Netflix This Summer

Released on April 24, 2020, during the initial height of the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "Extraction" was seen as a fun, high-octane action flick that, thanks to its distributor, Netflix, could be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of home while movie theaters were shut down.

Even though most theaters around the world are up and running again now, that's not stopping Netflix from getting ready to release the anticipated sequel to the beloved film, and we finally know exactly when we'll get to see Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake and crew return for another adventure.

We also know a lot more about who will be returning from the original cast, as well as who will be joining the world of "Extraction" for the first time. Read on to find out when you can stream "Extraction 2," as well as for more details on the cast and production crew.