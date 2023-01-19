This Live-Action Family Guy Fan-Casting Is Nearly Picture-Perfect

Fans still can't get enough of the irreverent, dark comedy "Family Guy," one of television's longest-running animated series. The brainchild of actor and creator Seth MacFarlane celebrated its 400th episode on November 20, 2022, during Season 21 and MacFarlane has since created other series like spinoff "The Cleveland Show," as well as "American Dad," and live-action "Star Trek" homage, "The Orville." Even cancellation — twice — couldn't keep "Family Guy" down. Poor ratings led to a brief two-month cancellation in 2000, per CBR, and a terrible Thursday timeslot, competing against juggernauts like "Friends" and "Survivor" caused its second termination in 2002. Amazingly, in these pre-social media days, syndication reruns on Adult Swim combined with impressive DVD sales convinced Fox to bring the show back again on Sunday nights following "The Simpsons," where it has thrived ever since.

"Family Guy" follows the antics of the Griffin family in fictional Quahog, Rhode Island, and MacFarlane voices many of the show's characters, including dimwitted father Peter, baby Stewie, and the family dog, Brian — both of whom talk in full, adult sentences (Stewie even has a British accent). The rest of the family includes wife Lois (Alex Borstein), naïve oldest son Chris (Seth Green), and much-abused daughter Meg (Mila Kunis). A variety of other characters populate the show, including Peter's buddies Cleveland (Mike Henry), Quagmire (MacFarlane), and Joe (Patrick Warburton).

Now, a fan has created the ultimate fan-casting for a potential live-action version of "Family Guy," and other fans are raving.