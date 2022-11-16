What Is Family Guy's Best Running Gag? Here's What Fans Say - Exclusive Survey

If you have a fondness for Conway Twitty songs, feel a little sick when you see clam chowder, or pronounce Cool Whip "Cool WH-iP," you might be a fan of "Family Guy." A meta-loaded show filled with cutaways, asides, references, and fourth-wall-breaking humor, it also produces running gags at a breakneck pace. Those references are sometimes lamp-shaded and mocked, and other times they're reverently brought out again and again to the audience's delight. Some have died on the vine, but others have gone on to span multiple seasons and episodes, causing viewers to compare and contrast their favorite versions of the joke. The series sometimes throws so many jokes at the wall that it's hard to keep up with their dizzying forward march.

But which of these repeat offenders rings our audience's bells? Do they have a fondness for singing barbershop quartets? Find themselves singing "Surfin' Bird" in the shower? We dared to wonder which reference excites our readers the most. Thus, Looper surveyed 605 people around the country and asked them which "Family Guy" running gag gave them the most joy.