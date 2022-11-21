Family Guy Rings In Its 400th Episode

It seems like only yesterday that it was January 31, 1999, an important date in pop culture that saw a new animated clan join "The Simpsons" on Fox's lineup — the Griffins. That night, viewers tuned in for the premiere episode of "Family Guy," entitled "Death Has a Shadow," which sees Peter (Seth MacFarlane) get a bit too intoxicated at a party and fired from his safety inspector job at a toy factory the next day.

Twenty-three years and a whopping 400 episodes later, fans continue to tune in each week to see what antics Peter gets into next. In some ways, "Family Guy" follows a similar format to "The Simpsons." Both center on dimwitted husbands/fathers who tend to get their respective loved ones involved in outlandish predicaments.

MacFarlane told Kevin Hart in an interview, "'The Simpsons' changed the playing field ... I don't think I could've pitched that show [Family Guy] if that complete reset of that industry had not taken place." However, many viewers agree that "Family Guy" takes crude comedy to the next level. On Reddit, one user described it as "so much more funnier, edgier and less family-friendly than The Simpsons and that's why it's better."

"Family Guy" keeps the masses coming back for more with its running gags (such as the floppy position characters tend to fall in), random cut-aways, and oftentimes dark sense of humor. After two-plus decades, its creators continue to brainstorm fresh plotlines that poke fun at what's happening outside the fictional world of Quahog. This is true for the milestone 400th episode of "Family Guy," which recently aired on Fox.