The Real Reason Amanda Seyfried Was Over Playing Elizabeth Holmes When The Dropout Wrapped Filming

The ever-talented and transforming Amanda Seyfried stunned audiences earlier this year when she appeared in Hulu's limited series "The Dropout," an exposé on Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, a Silicon Valley-based health-tech startup that claimed to have created a blood test that delivered accurate results in real time. Holmes was 19 when she founded the company and helped Theranos raise over $400 million, per The New Yorker, propelling her net worth to $4.5 billion during the company's peak valuation (via Forbes). Holmes' tests later proved to be less than accurate. In 2022, Holmes was found guilty on four counts of fraud following charges made by the SEC (Security Exchange Commission) in 2018 (via The New York Times).

Holmes' story of success and lies continues to fascinate, which is why it's no surprise that "The Dropout" was created to capitalize on Theranos' failures. Outlets such as Harper's Bazaar have praised the series for its accuracy and attention to detail, right down to recreating the "bad makeup" Holmes was known to wear. Seyfried has been praised endlessly for her performance for tapping into Holmes' various quirks. While speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Seyfried opened up about how she managed to recreate the founder's non-blinking trait and how she dropped her voice to match the character, worrying that she would damage her vocal cords.

From the accolades, it's clearer than ever that Seyfried fully immersed herself as Holmes for this limited series. Now that "The Dropout" has ended, the actress has opened up about how she distanced herself from Holmes.