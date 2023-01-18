What Is The Song In The Frito-Lay Variety Packs 'Unbox The Icons' Commercial?
When it comes to snacking, it's easier than ever to enjoy your favorites with Frito-Lay Variety Packs. With boxes that feature an assortment of savory snacks like Doritos, Smartfood popcorn, Cheetos, and different flavors of Lays potato chips, these variety packs have a little something for everyone. To showcase the product's versatility, the company made a commercial highlighting all sorts of snacking scenarios. For the "Unbox the Icons" ad, the message centers around the diversity of Frito-Lay brand products. In suburbia, a couple is getting engaged. Next door, a neighborhood barbeque is in full swing. At the center of it all is a suave singer, who hands out various snacks from a fully stocked variety pack.
Dressed in a sleek, all-black ensemble, the singer is only slightly bothered when a grateful party goer gets Cheeto dust on his fur coat, a small price to pay when there are so many snacks to choose from. The tone is lively and colorful, though the commercial wouldn't be the same without the song that carries viewers from scene to scene.
Enjoy a snack to the beat of an altered Mark Morrison song
The song in the Frito-Lay Variety Packs "Unbox the Icons" commercial is a cleverly amended version of "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison. The track was first released as a single on the 1996 album of the same name (via Extra Chill). The original lyrics paint a picture of a painful heartbreak and reunion, but the minds behind the Frito-Lay commercial decided to make a few changes. Instead of lamenting a breakup, Morrison croons about cracking open a bag of chips. Even though Morrison clearly stands out in the crowd, he fits right in. Whether you're enjoying a low-key hangout or a boisterous backyard party, the singer's laid-back demeanor suggests that Frito-Lay Variety Packs are perfect for all occasions.
With an irresistible beat, the altered lyrics do little to detract from the song's infectious energy. Changing the words allows Morrison to mention different products by name, giving each snack a chance to shine. The company has a history of employing well known singers to help promote its products, like when Charlie Puth appeared in the Frito-Lay's 2022 Super Bowl commercial. The appeal of Morrison's song lends itself to different uses, which explains why this isn't the first time the track has been used to promote a food product. "Return of the Mack" was also used as the soundtrack for a McDonald's Big Mac commercial.