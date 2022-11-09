Brendan Fraser's Comeback In The Whale Has Fans Rooting For Him Big Time

In the comments section of "The Whale" trailer on YouTube, fans of Brendan Fraser fanned that Oscar buzz flame. "This looks really good and I hope Brendan Fraser gets an Oscar for his role, he needs to be recognized more for his work as an actor," one user wrote. "If Brendan Fraser wins an Oscar for this, I will literally sob. He deserves everything so much" another added.

The top comment on the post praised the "George of the Jungle" actor, and thanked director Darren Aronofsky for including Fraser in the film. "If anyone who deserves a comeback, it's definitely Brendan Fraser. Dude is so talented and you can see he's definitely passionate in his craft. It's amazing that someone like Darren Aronofsky trusted what Fraser can do with his new movie. I cannot wait to see The Whale," they wrote.

The comments section was absolutely flooded with support for Fraser, with many saying no one deserves the positive recognition more than him. "We're all rooting for you Brendan!" another supportive fan wrote.

"The Whale" lands in theaters on December 9. Oscar nominations follow on January 24, 2023.