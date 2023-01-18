New Amsterdam Fans Are Outraged With The Writers Over The Direction Of Helen's Character In Season 5

Freema Agyeman debuted as Dr. Helen Sharpe in the pilot of NBC's medical drama "New Amsterdam" upon its premiere in September of 2018. Agyeman's career prior to "New Amsterdam" consisted of roles in shows like "Doctor Who" and "Law & Order: UK," so by the time her casting as Dr. Sharpe came around, Agyeman was plenty experienced as a TV actor.

Given her filmography that only grew upon her addition to "New Amsterdam," it was perhaps unsurprising that Agyeman left "New Amsterdam" ahead of its fifth and final season, presumably for new career opportunities. Despite Agyeman's decision to leave, a "New Amsterdam" executive producer discussed Sharpe's return around the time that Season 5 kicked off, suggesting that she might factor into the lead-up to the series finale in some manner.

"New Amsterdam" then ended on January 17, 2023, and Agyeman's absence persisted. That said, the series finale significantly complicates Sharpe's character through a development in a clinical trial that implies she acted unethically during her time at New Amsterdam Hospital. Plenty of fans of Sharpe's character didn't take kindly to this direction for her character, sharing their displeasure with this aspect of the series finale online in its wake.