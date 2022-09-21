New Amsterdam's Executive Producers Open Up About The Possibility Of Helen Sharpe's Return

"New Amsterdam" fans have no doubt been hoping that the Season 5 premiere would address Sharpe's absence from the show, but this did not happen. Instead, the episode picked up with Dr. Goodwin and associates carrying on with work normally. We do get a scene where Max reads a letter sent to him by Helen, but Sharpe does not explicitly make it clear as to why she left (via TV Insider). TV Insider spoke with David Schulner and Peter Horton about Sharpe's Season 5 absence, which they noted was at the request of Freema Agyeman, who left the show because she was ready to move on.

The producers were then asked if viewers will see Freema as Sharpe at some point in the final season and Schulner stated, "I would say you may not have seen the last of Helen Sharpe. That's all I'll tease. So stick around and find out." This is promising news that suggests we'll see her on the show again in some capacity, but there could be caveats to this possible return.

Later in the interview, they were asked about Max's need to find closure regarding Dr. Sharpe, and David Schulner answered, "I think that's the Episode 1. I think that journey is needing answers. And then at the end of the episode, knowing that you might never get them and that has to be OK. It was Helen's journey as much as it was Max's." No matter how it happens, it is highly likely we will see the character again.