Rian Johnson Would Prefer To Slice Out Glass Onion's Subtitle

Both "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" are Rian Johnson's ode to legendary author Agatha Christie (via Nerdist), who wrote 66 mystery novels during her illustrious career. According to Novel Suspects, 33 of those novels featured her famed private detective Hercule Poirot. The first film featuring Poirot (Austin Trevor) was "Alibi" in 1931, and while the character (played by Albert Finney) would turn up again in the big-screen adaptation of "Murder on the Orient Express" in 1974, neither "Alibi" nor the author's name was part of the movie's title.

Johnson, however, appeared to have no choice but to include a reference to "Knives Out" in the title of "Glass Onion." Presumably, the familiarity of the title of his first Blanc film — which was made for $40 million and brought in $320 million at the global box office — helped brand the follow-up so audiences knew what they were getting.

The "Knives Out" inclusion, however, left Johnson miffed, as he wanted each of his murder mysteries to have their own unique identities. "I've tried hard to make them self-contained," Johnson told The Atlantic in an interview. "Honestly, I'm pissed off that we have 'A Knives Out Mystery' in the title. You know? I want it to just be called 'Glass Onion.' I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it's a new novel off the shelf every time. But there's a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling."

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is the first of two "Knives Out" follow-up films, which is part of a mega-deal Johnston struck with Netflix to produce the films. Whether Johnson's next Benoit Blanc film will carry the "A Knives Out Mystery" subtitle is a mystery that's yet to be unraveled.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is streaming exclusively on Netflix.