The Rookie Fans Are Over The Moon Over Angela's Pregnancy News

In Season 5, Episode 10 ("The List") of "The Rookie," A.D.A. Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) tells his wife, detective Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), that with their son Jack sleeping through the night, he thinks they're ready to talk about having another child. Lopez's first response is to laugh — until she realizes that he's serious. The couple have very different ideas of how many kids they want, with Evers growing up as an only child, and Lopez being raised with four brothers. After sharing their different perspectives, Evers asks that they at least think about it.

While the recent debate over kids is nothing new for the couple, their different views are also one of the biggest reasons fans love them together so much. "We see a lot of opposites attract and we are supposed to root for them to be together but the relationship is pretty toxic," writes u/PaleontologistDull41 on a subreddit for "The Rookie." "I like how they genuinely try to see one another's side and they don't always have to agree and if they don't agree they respect each other's viewpoints."

Fast forward two episodes and viewers' jaws were on the floor when Lopez revealed that she is, in fact, pregnant.