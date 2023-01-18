New Amsterdam Producer David Schulner Considered Ending The Series With A $5 Million Laser Beam Surgery

NBC's popular medical drama "New Amsterdam" has come to an end after five seasons on the air, with the most recent season running just 13 episodes. Although the heartbreaking cancellation of "New Amsterdam" must certainly have left plenty of fans reeling, the recent series finale is still a worthy goodbye to Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and the rest of the staff of New Amsterdam Medical Center.

Indeed, the episode itself sees Goodwin performing the surgery of his life -– a massive undertaking that requires 52 doctors to accomplish -– before ultimately departing the hospital to work for the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. This monstrous surgery is his last great act as a member of the New Amsterdam Medical Center, and one which puts a fitting cap on his impressive career to usher in the next chapter of his life — despite the controversial changes his character has seen in recent episodes.

Although this impressive feat is certainly a great way to say goodbye to a character as talented as Max Goodwin, producer David Schulner originally had a very different vision for Goodwin's last surgery — one which would have involved a $5 million laser.