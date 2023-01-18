Not A Fan Of Yellowstone? Here's Why You'd Love Tulsa King

Writer/director and cameoing cowboy Taylor Sheridan is getting so many green lights from Paramount, they'll be chiseling his face into their mountainside. With three different eras of the Dutton family being explored in "Yellowstone," "1883," and "1923," the star writer, whose career shot to new levels after "Sicario" and "Wind River," is still riding high with his cowboy-cornered dynasty. While it might all be a bit daunting for those that don't know their Rip Wheelers from their Shea Brennans, all three shows carry a different tone to each other, with "Yellowstone" leading the pack as it continues its fifth season. Regardless of the hype around this massive TV franchise, some that aren't fans of the Western genre might struggle to dig their Stetsons into "Yellowstone," let alone its spin-offs.

That's alright, as that's not the only Sheridan-penned story available. Another show has just finished its first season, which impressively takes everything audiences might not click with in "Yellowstone" and turns it on its head. Like Kevin Costner sitting at the head of the Dutton dining table, it's a series with a big screen icon leading the charge, but doing so in a schlocky, unapologetic fashion. Taking itself nowhere near as seriously as Sheridan's other shows that dance on the line of ridiculousness, this one crowns itself as a weekly dose of escapism that's not afraid to poke fun at itself. It's the Sylvester Stallone-starring "Tulsa King," and it might be in line for the televisual throne.