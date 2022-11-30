Taylor Sheridan's Imperial Phase Continues With Latest Tulsa King Announcement

Over the past few years, it's safe to say that actor and filmmaker Taylor Sheridan has established himself as an incredibly prolific and talented showrunner. Although Sheridan's early prominence came from his recurring role on FX's "Sons of Anarchy," the incredible success of Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" made him one of the most talked-about showrunners in the industry — and he's continued to roll out the hits ever since.

Sheridan strengthened his commitment to the Paramount Network and Paramount+ by creating the Jeremy Renner-helmed "Mayor of Kingstown" and the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883," the latter of which features stars like Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. The extreme success of these two shows proved that Sheridan's "Yellowstone" was not simply lightning in a bottle. "Mayor of Kingstown" attracted an astounding 2.6 million viewers for its premiere, while "1883" set a Paramount+ record with its premiere and also drew in 4.9 million viewers during its special airing on Paramount Network.

Now, Taylor Sheridan's empire of uber-successful television shows appears to have grown even larger, as a recent announcement from Paramount indicates that Sheridan's "Tulsa King" is the #1 new cable series of 2022.