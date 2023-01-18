How Sam Waterston Helped Calm Odelya Halevi's Nerves On Law & Order

When "Law and Order" returned to television in 2022 after 12 years off the air, legacy cast members Anthony Anderson (Detective Kevin Bernard) and Sam Waterston (DA Jack McCoy) returned to the show to help usher in its new cast members. Waterston couldn't be happier about playing that role. "I get to hand over the torch and stay in the game both at the same time," Waterston said in an appearance on "The View."

One of the new actors brought on for the reboot is Odelya Halevi, who plays ADA Samantha Maroun. Her character works for Waterston's character, so the two naturally appear together quite a bit on the show. In an interview with Looper, Halevi talked a little bit about working with Waterston and said that he's a very good listener who really "cares about people's stories" and that he's always fun to be around because he's always in a good mood.

In that Looper interview, Halevi was asked if anyone took her under their wing, and she specifically talked about Waterston. "We really had good laugh therapy and chemistry since the beginning," she said of her relationship with the "Law and Order" veteran. In another interview, she told the story of how Waterston helped her calm her nerves when she first got to set.