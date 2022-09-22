Law & Order's Odelya Halevi On Sam Waterston, The Epic Crossover Premiere, And Black Adam – Exclusive Interview

Now, what can we expect from Season 22, both in terms of overall storylines and your character's story in particular?

In the crossover, the story is about a mysterious girl that gets shot in cold blood, and Shaw and Cosgrove investigate and they have to team up with Benson and Stabler, because the case is way more complicated than they thought. Then, Nolan Price and Sam Maroun deal with an international ring. That is something new to them. You can expect to see stories that explore women's rights and reproduction care — which I'm very passionate about — bail reform, which I don't think enough people talk about or a lot of people don't know about, and Maroun and Price's opinion on the death penalty.

You mentioned the epic crossover premiere event, which sees Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reuniting, which is huge in the "Law & Order" world. What was it like working with them?

It was like Christmas. You know how you wait all year long for Christmas and you open your gift and that gift is amazing? You're not disappointed. That's what it was like for me. I was not disappointed. I learned so much from Mariska.

First of all, experience-wise, you can tell she's been doing this a long time. She's not afraid to tell actors, "Let's make it better. Let's work together. Let's rehearse before the scene." A lot of actors that I work with have pride and they don't want to go aside and rehearse, but she's all about the connection. She's all about making the guest stars feel comfortable and connected, so the show and the scene come out great and they're not nervous.

Plus, she's lovely and funny. I really hope she gets a comedy one day on top of "Law & Order" because the world needs to know how funny she is. Both of them, Chris Meloni, too — they have this amazing charisma that can't be ignored.

Everybody's looking forward to that. Do you have a dream storyline that you'd like to tackle?

I would want our amazing writers to explore more of a personal life for Maroun. I would like to know if Maroun is married, or maybe she's too busy. Maybe she devoted her life to this job. Is she straight? Is she gay? Is she non-binary? I would love to explore more of her personal life.

What's the biggest thing you have in common with her in real life?

She's Middle Eastern, raised in America. I'm Middle Eastern, raised in Israel. I moved here at the age of 20, and I felt right away that I was a minority, especially in the industry where they said, "All you can play is Arab, because you have an accent and you have brown skin." It's amazing how the industry has changed and given opportunities to everyone, from all over the world. It changed so much since I moved here.

Another thing we have in common is working hard for what we believe in, even at the risk of losing your job. Working hard, stating your opinion — it doesn't matter what everybody else thinks. That's what I do in real life and that's who I am. I'm really glad that me and the character that I play have that in common — fighting for women's rights, fighting for what you think is right, at all costs.