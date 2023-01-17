Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Film Starring Michael B. Jordan Just Nabbed John Wick's Director

Based on the popular book and video game series, "Rainbow Six" is headed to the big screen (via The Hollywood Reporter). In 1998, famed author Tom Clancy, who wrote the "Jack Ryan" series of thrillers, wrote the book on which the video games and upcoming film are based. The book debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list when it first came out. Then, two weeks after the book's release, a video game entitled "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six," which was developed concurrently with the novel, was released. Over 20 games and expansion packs bearing the moniker have been produced since.

The book (and video game) features the character of John Clark, who also appeared in several novels in Clancy's "Ryanverse." "Creed" actor Michael B. Jordan starred as Clark in Stefano Sollima's film, "Without Remorse," which was released straight to streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. He will be returning as the former Navy SEAL and CIA operative in the film adaptation of "Rainbow Six."

Taking over in the director's chair for the new film will be Chad Stahelski, who got his start as a stuntman on such films as the original "The Matrix" trilogy and went on to direct all four films in the "John Wick" series. Stahelski will also be directing the long-in-development upcoming remake of "Highlander" which is set to star Henry Cavill.