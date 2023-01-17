Boy Meets World Writer Exposes The Show's Horribly Toxic Environment

The "Pod Meets World" podcast, co-hosted by "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, was launched in 2022 to recap the classic show and behind-the-scenes memories. However, the stories of these former child actors – and their guest stars on certain episodes – indicate the ABC sitcom often had an abusive and unprofessional environment (via Buzzfeed).

For instance, when Strong had concerns about the content of the "Prom-ises, Prom-ises" episode, and how the episode made no references to safe sex practices among teenagers, co-creator Michael Jacobs blew him off. Strong and other cast and crew members also remember how Jacobs often created an emotionally manipulative, unpleasant set (via Parade).

Writer Janette Kotchias recalled in a recent episode how badly she was treated by the production as well.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.