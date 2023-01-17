The Last Of Us Episode 1 Originally Had A Very Different Opening Scene

Fungi are some of the most important living organisms on the planet. Often tasked with the recycling of nutrients and energy, the fungus provides an important function when it comes to life on this planet. Had it not been for fungi, many dead things wouldn't be broken down, and this world would be filled with untold amounts of accumulating detritus. However, not all fungi provide this important recycling function, and some take an entirely different route, often crossing into the parasitic realm of life.

"The Last of Us" is the latest offering from HBO, and it adapts the video game series of the same name. Both the show and the video game are predominately set in a ruined world where humanity has been utterly devastated by a rampant fungal infection. Instead of some kind of rash or sickness, this fungal infection completely transforms those that come in contact, and it transforms the afflicted (or the Infected as they're known on the show) into aggressive beings that seek only to spread the sickness.

Of course, this is only the first stage, and soon the Infected find themselves physically transforming, becoming increasingly terrifying and virulent. In other words, there's a reason why humanity huddles together in enclaves, for the world is exceptionally dangerous and foreboding even for those with the skills to survive in this new reality. Surprisingly, HBO's "The Last of Us" almost had a different cold open — one that would have really dived into the science.