Troy Baker To Host The Last Of Us Companion Podcast Alongside HBO Series

The long-awaited adaptation of the iconic video game "The Last of Us" is set to debut on HBO this coming Sunday, January 15. When it does it will bring viewers to one of the most memorable survival horror settings of all time. If you weren't lucky enough to get your hands on the PlayStation exclusive title that was published back in 2013, "The Last of Us" follows two survivors of a deadly cordyceps outbreak, Joel and Ellie, as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world filled with shambling, fungus-infected monstrosities and merciless human survivors alike. Complicating matters, Ellie also appears to be immune to the fungus, which will force her surrogate father Joel to make an impossible choice. We'll leave it there without spoiling things any further.

Of course, an iconic video game isn't guaranteed to be adapted into a great movie or TV series. Much like a burnt-out city infested with cordyceps, movie and TV adaptations of video games are notoriously treacherous to navigate. The history of video game adaptations is littered with flops. The good news is, critics universally love "The Last of Us" series. In particular, the performances of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, who play the live-action Joel and Ellie respectively, have been singled out for praise.

So, "The Last of Us" fans already have a lot to be happy about. Even better, HBO just announced that it's releasing a companion podcast, which will be hosted by a familiar face–well, voice. Here's everything we know so far.