The Last Of Us Has Fans Completely Hooked After Just One Episode

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 1 — "When You're Lost In the Darkness"

In the cultural landscape where no IP goes unadapted, there is no fury like a devoted fan scorned. You would be hard-pressed to forget the divisive ending of "Game of Thrones," which was one of the most polarizing finales in recent memory. Fans of the source material seem to defend these stories with their lives, especially when said source material is already rife with controversy.

Naughty Dog's highly successful post-apocalyptic video game, "The Last of Us," is one of the highest-awarded games of all time but is also the source of incredible discourse (via GamesRadar). The follow-up to the original 2013 game, "The Last of Us Part II," earned ire from fans after the brutal death of Joel. Many toxic fans balked at playing the game from the perspective of Abby, Joel's murderer — despite that being the very point of the game (per GQ). And now that HBO's adaptation of the series starring Pedro Pascal is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, the stakes could not be higher. Luckily for "The Last of Us," the recent premiere proved that the high reviews of the series were not a fluke.