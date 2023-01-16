James Gunn Confirms Adam Warlock Is An 'Infant' In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 And 'Not A Good Guy'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has done an incredible job of bringing the expansive comic universe full of characters to life. While they were initially forced to avoid the most popular characters from the comics, like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, due to contractual issues with other studios, they diligently adapted some of the more unique and unconventional characters to the movies. A great example of that has been the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), and Vin Diesel (Groot) brought the lovable space bunch of a-holes to life in unexpected success.
Now that the rag-tag group of space pirates has been established in the universe, the effects of their story arc are ready to begin appearing. One of those effects is the presence of one of the more powerful characters in all of Marvel Comics, Adam Warlock. While fans have eagerly awaited the character's arrival, they have had to stay patient to know more about the MCU's version of the synthetic being, other than the announcement that Will Poulter would be portraying him.
Recently, James Gunn, director of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," where Adam Warlock will debut, has spoken out about what fans can expect of him. While he kept much of Warlock's story arc close to the chest, he gave us a little bit of an idea of what we can expect.
Warlock definitely isn't a good guy
In the comics (according to Marvel Fandom), Adam Warlock was created by a group of highly intelligent beings called the Enclave. Their goal was to create the perfect human, the pinnacle of human evolution. Eventually, the being discovered that his creators had nefarious intentions and moved against his creators to join forces with the humans. James Gunn sat down with Empire to discuss whether he would be a good or bad guy in his film debut.
"It's kind of more complicated than that," James Gunn tells Empire when Warlock's goal to take the Guardians of the Galaxy down is brought up. "But he's definitely not a good guy. What we're seeing is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He's basically a baby." The complicated nature of Adam Warlock in the film hints at the possibility that the gold-hued beings in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" could be the MCU's version of the Enclave, and the cocoon Warlock was created in could kick off a similar storyline as the comics.
Gunn then discussed why they chose Will Poulter to portray the character. "People online were saying, 'Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock,'" he said, but he went in a different direction. "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future." It sounds like Marvel fans have a lot to look forward to, and the Adam Warlock character seems to be here for the long haul.