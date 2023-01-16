James Gunn Confirms Adam Warlock Is An 'Infant' In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 And 'Not A Good Guy'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has done an incredible job of bringing the expansive comic universe full of characters to life. While they were initially forced to avoid the most popular characters from the comics, like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, due to contractual issues with other studios, they diligently adapted some of the more unique and unconventional characters to the movies. A great example of that has been the success of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), and Vin Diesel (Groot) brought the lovable space bunch of a-holes to life in unexpected success.

Now that the rag-tag group of space pirates has been established in the universe, the effects of their story arc are ready to begin appearing. One of those effects is the presence of one of the more powerful characters in all of Marvel Comics, Adam Warlock. While fans have eagerly awaited the character's arrival, they have had to stay patient to know more about the MCU's version of the synthetic being, other than the announcement that Will Poulter would be portraying him.

Recently, James Gunn, director of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," where Adam Warlock will debut, has spoken out about what fans can expect of him. While he kept much of Warlock's story arc close to the chest, he gave us a little bit of an idea of what we can expect.