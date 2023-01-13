Steven Spielberg Is The Reason John Williams Won't Retire

To make a major motion picture a reality, one has to bring together a host of moving parts. Actors, sets, special effects, and so much more all go into making a movie a watchable, entertaining piece of media. Of course, among the most important of these elements is music, as evidenced by some of the remarkable soundtracks to come out of Hollywood over the years. The likes of Hans Zimmer and Michael Giacchino have done incredible work to bring movies up a notch through their scores, but most would agree that one name in particular stands head and shoulders above all others.

John Williams.

For over half a century, Williams has lent his musical talents to a variety of features, finding success virtually every single time. Franchises like "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," and "Jaws," to name a few, were made better by his compositions, and the entertainment world has more than taken notice. He's won numerous awards and accolades for his efforts and remains among the most in-demand composers out there. Therefore, Williams has continued to add feature film scores to his discography, and it stands to reason that even as he enters his 90s, he won't put down his conducting baton for some time yet.

Aside from his own desire to continue experimenting with his musical stylings, there's another reason for John Williams' avoidance of retirement: frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg.