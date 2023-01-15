Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In

Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.

Todd Field has unleashed many critically acclaimed films over the years, with credits dating back to the '90s (via Rotten Tomatoes). While he has had his fair share of ups and down, many would agree that his efforts have arguably been successful as he has been nominated for several Academy Awards for his work on "Little Children" and his first flick, "In the Bedroom" (via Oscars.org). But many would argue that one of his best titles is the motion picture "Tár," starring Cate Blanchett.

Many have revered it as one of the best films released in 2022, and the movie has already earned Cate Blanchett a Golden Globe for her exceptional performance headlining the well-crafted affair, which she described at times felt electrifying. The film has also received considerable praise from other directors like Martin Scorsese, indicating Field still knows what he is doing when it comes to cultivating compelling cinema. While he does make it look easy, his efforts in the industry have been anything but, and it appears that back when he was putting out the aforementioned Oscar-nominated "In the Bedroom," Harvey Weinstein became an obstacle that Field could only overcome with the help of none other than Tom Cruise.