Cate Blanchett Felt An Electric Charge Conducting The Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra In Tár
The psychological thriller "Tár" has received a robust amount of critical acclaim and, as of this writing, has received the coveted Certified Fresh designation from Rotten Tomatoes. The film has undeniably sparked interest from critics, and one possible contributing factor is the performance of the feature's star Cate Blanchett who had a shocking experience while filming one of the pivotal scenes in the film.
There is no denying that Cate Blanchett is an absolute force to be reckoned with in the movie industry. The talented actor has entertained audiences for more than three decades with a vast array of excellent motion pictures on her resume. In that time, she has taken on many memorable roles, such as her turn in "The Lord of the Rings" as Galadriel and her Oscar-winning performance in "Blue Jasmine." And it seems pretty safe to assume she can add her portrayal of the film's world-renowned conductor and composer Lydia Tár to the list of magnificent roles.
The movie is written and directed by Todd Field and follows the titular figure as she spirals out of control as a big moment in her career approaches. Blanchett's exemplary efforts in "Tár" earned her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress from the Venice Film Festival, where the motion picture had its world premiere (via Deadline). Her award-winning run was most assuredly an exhilarating experience for the actor, with moments that surprisingly shocked her, especially when she was at the podium.
The actess had an electrifying experience playing famous conductor Lydia Tár
In the movie, Lydia Tár is considered one of the best composers and conductors Western Classical music has ever seen, not to mention being the first woman to direct a major German Orchestra. Bringing that dominating and magnetic persona to life onscreen turned out to be an electrifying endeavor for Cate Blanchett.
The actor was asked about her experience during the scene presiding over the Dresden Philharmonic playing Gustav Mahler's "Symphony No. 5" on "First We Feast," which host Sean Evans had heard all about. "Mahler's Five, for those that haven't listened, you must listen to it, Blanchett prefaced while eating spicy hot wings." It's massive, exciting work. He gave the downbeat. The trumpet started and then that trial marsh opened up. It was like an electric charge." She further added, "It was better than I imagined. It was really addicting actually."
And Blanchett wasn't the only one that felt a charge of electricity when experiencing that scene. Her intoxicating ordeal, as well as the rest of her thrilling take, have been very well-received by critics. Richard Roeper from the Chicago Sun-Times solidified her status as the conductor of "Tár," saying, "Throughout the entirety of Tár, there's never any doubt Cate Blanchett is the one holding the baton and everyone else is facing her, awaiting their cues." In addition, Moria Macdonald from the Seattle Times also praised the actor, saying "she delivers a tour de force in every scene."