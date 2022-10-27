Cate Blanchett Felt An Electric Charge Conducting The Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra In Tár

The psychological thriller "Tár" has received a robust amount of critical acclaim and, as of this writing, has received the coveted Certified Fresh designation from Rotten Tomatoes. The film has undeniably sparked interest from critics, and one possible contributing factor is the performance of the feature's star Cate Blanchett who had a shocking experience while filming one of the pivotal scenes in the film.

There is no denying that Cate Blanchett is an absolute force to be reckoned with in the movie industry. The talented actor has entertained audiences for more than three decades with a vast array of excellent motion pictures on her resume. In that time, she has taken on many memorable roles, such as her turn in "The Lord of the Rings" as Galadriel and her Oscar-winning performance in "Blue Jasmine." And it seems pretty safe to assume she can add her portrayal of the film's world-renowned conductor and composer Lydia Tár to the list of magnificent roles.

The movie is written and directed by Todd Field and follows the titular figure as she spirals out of control as a big moment in her career approaches. Blanchett's exemplary efforts in "Tár" earned her the Volpi Cup for Best Actress from the Venice Film Festival, where the motion picture had its world premiere (via Deadline). Her award-winning run was most assuredly an exhilarating experience for the actor, with moments that surprisingly shocked her, especially when she was at the podium.