Snowpiercer's Final Season Won't Air On TNT

"Snowpiercer" was the last of the scripted series on TNT, which is moving in a different direction going forward. The series has become yet another victim of an entire wave of cancellations and shelvings under the auspices of Warner Bros. Discovery. But unlike, say, "Batgirl," there's a chance that fans might get to see "Snowpiercer" Season 4 at some point after all.

In a press statement co-signed by Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, the door has been left open to "Snowpiercer" not being dead in the snow just yet. "We love 'Snowpiercer' and believe Season 4 completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare," says the press release. "We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season."

Not only that, but the Deadline article states that Tomorrow Studios hopes to build out more of a "Snowpiercer" franchise, with a possible prequel and sequel to the series. Time will tell whether such a franchise will come to fruition, and on what network fans could catch the next entries into the "Snowpiercer" saga.