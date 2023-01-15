Wanna Play? Chucky Series Gets Third Season At SyFy

"Child's Play" started the Chucky craze that continues to possess more than just the infamous Good Guy Doll occupied by serial killer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif). In 1988, the franchise found fruition when Chucky's creator Don Mancini collaborated with director Tom Holland ("Fright Night," "Fatal Beauty," "Thinner") to kickstart one of horror's most memorable franchises. 35 years after the seminal film's release, and with an entire franchise dedicated to everyone's favorite "friend to the end," Mancini has once more resurrected interest in the killer doll with his successful streaming and television series, "Chucky."

Mancini points to nostalgia as an ingredient bolstering the success of "Chucky," and, surprisingly, the showrunner also admits that the COVID-19 pandemic played its own part in fanning those nostalgic flames. "Nostalgia is always a very powerful impulse, particularly when, you know, we're going through difficult times," Mancini said during an interview with Evolution of Horror. "And, of course, the whole world in the last couple of years has gone through unprecedentedly difficult times."

In addition, Mancini did the series a huge favor by meaningfully incorporating the "Child's Play" franchise's mainstays into the mix with the series' newest characters. After two successful seasons, "Chucky" fans just can't seem to get enough of the pint-sized killing machine. And diehard devotees won't have to wait long to see more of the murderous monster's misadventures.