The Real Reason All Of Your Favorite Chucky Actors Are Back For The TV Series - Exclusive

While Chucky himself is instantly recognizable, fans have come to know and love all of the other actors and characters who have long been associated with the horror series. And for creator Don Mancini, getting the original gang back together was the only way the "Chucky" TV series was going to work. Impressively, even Brad Dourif — who has voiced Chucky in every installment to date, bar 2019's "Child's Play" reboot — is back in the iconic role.

As Mancini explained to Looper, "I think that's one of the things that sets our franchise apart, and I think it's one of the things that people like about it." He continues, "We have a fairly complex yet relatively consistent narrative that we've woven over the course of 30-some years and there's something about seeing these characters grow and evolve and age and played by the same people who have been playing them for decades, there's just something special about that."

For Mancini, "Chucky" truly is a team effort. As he says, "I love all of these characters and these actors, and we're all friends at this point. So I think that one of the reasons the franchise has turned out as well as it has over the years is the work that all of these people contribute to it. I don't want to do it without Jennifer [Tilly] and Fiona [Dourif] and Alex [Vincent] and Christine [Elise]. This is our thing together."

"Chucky" airs on USA and SyFy on Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET.