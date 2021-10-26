The Real Reason All Of Your Favorite Chucky Actors Are Back For The TV Series - Exclusive
As possibly the most famous doll in the horror genre, Chucky needs no introduction. So, it's no surprise that the voodoo-loving toy is back in his own TV series on SyFy, and he's not alone.
In an exclusive interview with Looper, Chucky creator Don Mancini — who will be the new series' showrunner — talked about how excited he is for fans to watch new episodes of "Chucky" unfold, even after the killer doll has been a pop culture icon for decades. As Mancini explained, "Well, one of the things I always try to do with Chucky is reinvent it, and I think that we've plugged Chucky into different sub-genres in the film series. We've done Chucky as a slasher movie, we've done it as a comedy, couple of comedies, gothic horror, so I just like to change it up. I think it's one of the reasons why the character has remained interesting to people, because we switch it up a lot."
Following the news that the "Chucky" TV show is bringing back Jennifer Tilly (as Tiffany), Alex Vincent (Andy), Christine Elise (Kyle), and Fiona Dourif (Nica), Mancini spoke further about why he decided to include everyone's favorite characters in the new series.
Chucky is about family
While Chucky himself is instantly recognizable, fans have come to know and love all of the other actors and characters who have long been associated with the horror series. And for creator Don Mancini, getting the original gang back together was the only way the "Chucky" TV series was going to work. Impressively, even Brad Dourif — who has voiced Chucky in every installment to date, bar 2019's "Child's Play" reboot — is back in the iconic role.
As Mancini explained to Looper, "I think that's one of the things that sets our franchise apart, and I think it's one of the things that people like about it." He continues, "We have a fairly complex yet relatively consistent narrative that we've woven over the course of 30-some years and there's something about seeing these characters grow and evolve and age and played by the same people who have been playing them for decades, there's just something special about that."
For Mancini, "Chucky" truly is a team effort. As he says, "I love all of these characters and these actors, and we're all friends at this point. So I think that one of the reasons the franchise has turned out as well as it has over the years is the work that all of these people contribute to it. I don't want to do it without Jennifer [Tilly] and Fiona [Dourif] and Alex [Vincent] and Christine [Elise]. This is our thing together."
"Chucky" airs on USA and SyFy on Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET.