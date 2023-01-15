Avatar: The Way Of Water Could Cross $2 Billion This Week

Deadline reports that "Avatar: The Way of Water," which made its debut on December 16, is on track to cross $2 billion worldwide at the box office. In its fifth weekend, the film's total gross stands just shy of $1.9 billion. It managed to rake in $31 million domestically and $88 million internationally this weekend, making it the number one film at the box office. "M3GAN," meanwhile, brought in $17 million domestically, and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" managed to cross the $100 million mark stateside (via The Numbers), signalling a healthy weekend at the box office.

As it continues to stand tall as the Number 1 film in the world, "The Way of Water" should gross the $2 billion mark in the coming days. Per Box Office Mojo, only five films, including James Cameron's original "Avatar" and "Titanic," have grossed over $2 billion. This would make Cameron the first director in the world to boast 3 $2 billion dollar-grossing films. The outlet says that "The Way of Water" should outgross "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the poster child of pandemic box office successes, in the coming days. When it outgrosses the "Spidey" threequel, Cameron's latest will stand tall as sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

With estimates and expectations riding on a $2 billion gross, it's possible that the Sully clan could overtake the Top 5 placements of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," both of which boast worldwide grosses of over $2.048 billion. How far can "Avatar: The Way of Water" go? Only time will tell if the way of water has an end.