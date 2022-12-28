Avatar: The Way Of Water Hits A Billion And Surpasses The Original In A Big Way

Despite coming out in 2009 and facing an onslaught of high-grossing superhero movies, "Avatar" remains the highest-grossing film of all time (not adjusted for inflation). It's a testament to just how impactful it was upon release, ushering in a new era of 3D technology that pretty much every blockbuster in its wake was more than happy to utilize. 13 years later, "Avatar" has officially become a franchise, and the sequel, "The Way of Water," seems poised to do equally as well.

For its opening weekend, "The Way of Water" grossed $134 million at the domestic box office (via CNBC). While it fell below certain forecasts, $134 million is certainly nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider that it brought in several hundred million more dollars internationally. This is on top of a wave of rave reviews, with plenty of critics and general audiences praising the visual effects and the immersive world-building present in Pandora.

Could "The Way of Water" overpower the original "Avatar" and take the top spot at the all-time box office? There's definitely a chance, and the sequel recently hit a milestone worth celebrating.