Is Avatar: The Way Of Water Better Than The Original?

Contains spoilers for "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The ponytails have been braided, and the papyrus font has been dusted off after 13 years as James Cameron takes to alien seas in "Avatar: The Way of Water." After almost a decade of development, the sequel to the biggest blockbuster ever has arrived. While the obvious question is whether or not it's a good film, the other query is if it's as good as its predecessor as well. The age-old requirement for sequels, after all, is bigger and better. While that might be tricky for some, for Cameron, it should be no sweat, having already done it twice with a pair of his earlier projects, considered some of the best sequels ever made (even if one is slightly better).

But in the hands of the master of big screen movie magic, how does his new film "Avatar: The Way of Water" fare against what came before? Given that the time between the two movies equates to a trip to and from Pandora with spare time to set up a space service station in between, you'd think any kinks and issues from Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) first adventure would be ironed out. Time heals all wounds, after all, even the CGI ones. In the end, though, the case of which one of Cameron's excessively aqua-tinted franchise installments is better is clear as a cup of water but far harder to swallow.