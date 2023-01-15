Hollywood Is Still Sleeping On Joe Abercrombie's First Law Series (& Why That's An Epic Mistake)

In recent years — well, decades at this point — fantasy fans have been enjoying a continuous stream of live-action adaptations of their favorite works. From "Harry Potter" to "The Wheel of Time," book series after book series have made their way to screens big and small. Fantasy-friendly shows like "Stranger Things" have sung the praises of formerly nerdy activities like role-playing games. Paramount+ is betting big on "Dungeons & Dragons" despite the fact that "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" isn't even out yet. All in all, it's pretty clear that Hollywood is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to adapting cool (and potentially lucrative) fantasy series.

Still, somehow, no one in Hollywood has bothered to peek under one particularly big, shiny stone that hides Joe Abercrombie's "The First Law." This is frankly mind-boggling, because not only does this fantasy series check all the boxes for great live-action adaptation potential, but there's also a massive wealth of material to adapt. The first book of the lengthy series was published in 2006, and as of today, there are two trilogies and a number of standalone works' worth of story to tear through, guaranteeing a cool six to eight seasons of prestige TV at the very least.

"The First Law" is set in a warring, more than mildly dystopian world where swords are everywhere, but sorcery comes at a cost – the only way to deal with magic is to deal with a demon-infested "Other Side," and the titular First Law specifically forbids you to do that. The series boasts a combination of high fantasy and historically-rooted realism that, with the right approach, could very easily become the next "Game of Thrones."